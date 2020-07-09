Global  

US Supreme Court Rules Parts Of Oklahoma Remain Tribal Reservation

Thursday, 9 July 2020
US Supreme Court Rules Parts Of Oklahoma Remain Tribal ReservationThe Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a large chunk of eastern Oklahoma remains an American Indian reservation, a decision that state and federal officials have warned could throw Oklahoma into chaos

The court's 5-4 decision, written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, means that Oklahoma prosecutors lack the authority to pursue criminal...
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Supreme Court Rules States Can Punish Electoral College Voters

Supreme Court Rules States Can Punish Electoral College Voters 01:03

 Supreme Court Rules States Can Punish Electoral College Voters The Supreme Court granted states the right to punish electors who do not fulfill pledges to vote for a state's popular vote winner in presidential elections. Justice Elena Kagan, via written decision The decision comes as the presidential...

Supreme Court rules criminal cases from historical tribal land cannot be handled by Oklahoma state prosecutors

 The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 Thursday that when Oklahoma became a state in 1906, Creek tribal lands within its borders never lost their reservation status.
FOXNews.com

Justices rule swath of Oklahoma remains tribal reservation

 WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a large chunk of eastern Oklahoma remains an American Indian reservation, a decision that state and...
Seattle Times

SCOTUS rules for pro se petitioner in tribal case that could upend hundreds of convictions

 The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a large part of eastern central Oklahoma is an American Indian reservation, a decision that calls into question…
ABA Journal


