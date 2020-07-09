US Supreme Court Rules Parts Of Oklahoma Remain Tribal Reservation Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a large chunk of eastern Oklahoma remains an American Indian reservation, a decision that state and federal officials have warned could throw Oklahoma into chaos



The court's 5-4 decision, written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, means that Oklahoma prosecutors lack the authority to pursue criminal...


