Arson inquiry launched for French cathedral fire in Nantes

CTV News Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
French officials launched an arson inquiry Saturday after a fire broke out in the Gothic cathedral of the western French city of Nantes, shattering stained glass windows and sending black smoke spewing from between its towers.
