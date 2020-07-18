Arson inquiry launched for French cathedral fire in Nantes
Saturday, 18 July 2020 () French officials launched an arson inquiry Saturday after a fire broke out in the Gothic cathedral of the western French city of Nantes, shattering stained glass windows and sending black smoke spewing from between its towers.
