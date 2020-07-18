Arson inquiry launched for French cathedral fire in Nantes

Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 1 minute ago Arson inquiry launched as French firefighters battle blaze in Nantes cathedral 01:15 An arson inquiry has been launched after a fire broke out in the Gothic cathedral of the western French city of Nantes, shattering stained glass windows and sending black smoke spewing from between its towers.Residents and tourists watched aghast, and emergency workers cordoned off the area around...