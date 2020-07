Amber Heard testifies Johnny Depp threw liquor bottles at her 'like grenades' Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Amber Heard alleged in a British court on Wednesday that ex-husband Johnny Depp threw '30 or so bottles' at her as if they were 'grenades or bombs' during a frenzied, drunken assault in Australia in March 2015 that also saw him accidentally sever part of his finger. 👓 View full article