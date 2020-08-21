Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Manila Renews Diplomatic Protest Against Beijing Over South China Sea

Eurasia Review Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
Manila Renews Diplomatic Protest Against Beijing Over South China SeaBy Jojo Rinoza and Jeoffrey Maitem

Manila lodged a diplomatic protest against Beijing over its coast guard’s confiscation of Philippine fishing gear from a disputed South China Sea shoal, the foreign office said, in its third bilateral complaint this year about Chinese actions in the waterway.

The Philippine Department of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Australia refused China's unlawful claims in South China Sea at UN: Australian Envoy [Video]

Australia refused China's unlawful claims in South China Sea at UN: Australian Envoy

Australian Envoy to India Barry O'Farrell said that Australia remained deeply concerned by actions in South China Sea that are destabilising and could provoke escalation. "We remain deeply concerned by..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
A new cold war? U.S. and China’s power play [Video]

A new cold war? U.S. and China’s power play

[NFA] The diplomatic crisis this week over Chinese consulates in the United States is only the latest in the countries long-deteriorating relationship. Megan Revell examines some of the many problems..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:23Published
Amid China tension, India & US Navy conduct joint exercise in Indian Ocean [Video]

Amid China tension, India & US Navy conduct joint exercise in Indian Ocean

Indian and US naval units conducted an exercise in Indian Ocean. Indian assets conducted basic maritime drills with a US carrier strike group. The US strike group was led by the supercarrier warship..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Philippines protests Chinese fishing seizures, air warnings

 MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine government filed a diplomatic protest after Chinese forces seized fishing equipment set up by Filipinos in a disputed...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •WorldNews

Tweets about this