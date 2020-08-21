Manila Renews Diplomatic Protest Against Beijing Over South China Sea Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 5 days ago )

By Jojo Rinoza and Jeoffrey Maitem



Manila lodged a diplomatic protest against Beijing over its coast guard’s confiscation of Philippine fishing gear from a disputed South China Sea shoal, the foreign office said, in its third bilateral complaint this year about Chinese actions in the waterway.



The Philippine Department of...


