Coronavirus positive US President Donald Trump briefly leaves hospital in motorcade to greet supporters

Zee News Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump, who was tested coronavirus COVID-19 positive a few days ago, on Sunday (October 4) briefly left the hospital in a motorcade to greet his supporters who were standing outside the hospital.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump says 'real test' ahead in his COVID fight

Trump says 'real test' ahead in his COVID fight 01:25

 President Donald Trump told Americans from his hospital room that the next few days will be the "real test" of his treatment for COVID-19, after a series of contradictory messages from the White House caused widespread confusion about his condition. Edward Baran reports.

