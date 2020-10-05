Coronavirus positive US President Donald Trump briefly leaves hospital in motorcade to greet supporters
Monday, 5 October 2020 () US President Donald Trump, who was tested coronavirus COVID-19 positive a few days ago, on Sunday (October 4) briefly left the hospital in a motorcade to greet his supporters who were standing outside the hospital.
President Donald Trump told Americans from his hospital room that the next few days will be the "real test" of his treatment for COVID-19, after a series of contradictory messages from the White House caused widespread confusion about his condition. Edward Baran reports.
A prayer vigil was held on Sunday evening for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump by the Indian American community to wish them a speedy recovery. His supporters not only gathered outside the..
United States President Donald Trump waved at supporters from his car outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he is being treated for COVID-19. Trump made a brief drive outside the..