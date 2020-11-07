Biden piles up votes as he moves closer to finalizing a path to the White House

[NFA] Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden took a narrow lead over President Donald Trump in the battleground states of Georgia and Pennsylvania, edging closer to winning the White House in a nail-biting contest as a handful of undecided states continue to count votes. This report produced by...
What happens if Pres. Trump loses and refuses to concede? Da Lin spoke with former California congressman Leon Panetta who has also served as U.S. Secretary of Defense, White House chief of staff and..