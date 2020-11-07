Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden piles up votes as he moves closer to finalizing a path to the White House

Upworthy Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Joe Biden is pulling even further away from President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, the state that may make him the 46th US president,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Biden pulls ahead in Georgia and Pennsylvania

Biden pulls ahead in Georgia and Pennsylvania 01:08

 [NFA] Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden took a narrow lead over President Donald Trump in the battleground states of Georgia and Pennsylvania, edging closer to winning the White House in a nail-biting contest as a handful of undecided states continue to count votes. This report produced by...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

US Election Results 2020: Biden expands lead but Trump remains defiant|Oneindia News [Video]

US Election Results 2020: Biden expands lead but Trump remains defiant|Oneindia News

Polling for 78 assembly seats is underway in the third and last phase of assembly election in Bihar. Seemanchal, Kosi, Mithila and Tirhut regions comprise the seats for polls in the final round. Goa..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:37Published
Biden projects confidence he'll win White House [Video]

Biden projects confidence he'll win White House

Joe Biden projected confidence Friday that he would win the presidential election, citing his lead in votes in key states like Pennsylvania.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 12:36Published
Insider Analysis: Leon Panetta on Biden Transition [Video]

Insider Analysis: Leon Panetta on Biden Transition

What happens if Pres. Trump loses and refuses to concede? Da Lin spoke with former California congressman Leon Panetta who has also served as U.S. Secretary of Defense, White House chief of staff and..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden rebuilding 'blue wall' in race for the White House

Biden rebuilding 'blue wall' in race for the White House WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Joe Biden was pushing closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to carry the White House, securing victories in the “blue...
WorldNews

How Donald Trump or Joe Biden can still plot path to White House

 Donald Trump and Joe Biden both still have the chance to take the White House, with only a handful of states yet to report their votes.
Belfast Telegraph

Biden pushes closer to victory in race for the White House

 Democrat Joe Biden was pushing closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to carry the White House, securing victories in the 'blue wall' battlegrounds of...
CTV News