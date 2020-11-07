US Election 2020: Twitter out of control, says Donald Trump after more tweets flagged

Global  
 

Mid-Day Saturday, 7 November 2020
Twitter has flagged more tweets from US President Donald Trump that spread false claims about election fraud, forcing Trump to say that Twitter has gone out of control.

Trump tweeted eight times on Thursday night and saw fully half of the tweets restricted by Twitter.

New tweets that were barred included the allegation that...
 Donald Trump issued a statement through his campaign's Twitter account on Thursday. He was making claims without evidence that "illegal and late votes" will lead to election fraud. Many are curious as to why Twitter has yet to add a label to it, reports Business Insider. Trump has long peddled...

CBS4's Ty Russell shares the latest details on the congressional Republicans and how they've been "mostly silent" after President Trump's allegations regarding the election results.

Our Cartoon President 3x18 - Clip - Washington Melts Down on Election Night The entire Our Cartoon President cast watches the 2020 election results come in, and Cartoons Biden and Trump deliver their..

The president has claimed, without evidence, this election could be stolen.

 Donald Trump incurred further warnings from Twitter after a series of angry tweets alleging, without evidence, that the US presidential election was being stolen...
If 2020 is like 2000, Trump believes he's got the votes WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 81 million Americans have already voted in the presidential election, but President Donald Trump thinks he can count on one hand...
Twitter Labels 2 Trump Tweets on Mail-In Vote Counting Misleading Twitter labeled two tweets by President Donald Trump on Wednesday “misleading about an election.” The labels come after a tweet made by Trump election night...
