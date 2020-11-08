Global  
 

Kamala Harris pays tribute to mother, hails Biden in her historic victory speech

Mid-Day Sunday, 8 November 2020
America's Vice President-elect Kamala Harris delivered a rousing victory speech in Wilmington, Delaware, hitting familiar themes and hailing Joe Biden for his "audacity" in choosing a woman as his running mate.

"Every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities," Harris said to wild cheers....
