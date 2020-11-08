Kamala Harris pays tribute to mother, hails Biden in her historic victory speech
Sunday, 8 November 2020 () America's Vice President-elect Kamala Harris delivered a rousing victory speech in Wilmington, Delaware, hitting familiar themes and hailing Joe Biden for his "audacity" in choosing a woman as his running mate.
"Every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities," Harris said to wild cheers....
Sen. Kamala Harris may be about to take on a new -- and historic -- title: Madam Vice President. Kenny Choi talked with political experts who have followed her groundbreaking career in California and national politics. (11-6-20)