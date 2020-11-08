Kamala Harris pays tribute to mother, hails Biden in her historic victory speech

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Vice President-elect Kamala Harris sends message to young girls in first address to nation



Vice-President elect Kamala Harris delivers historic speech as the first female vice president of the United States of America. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 00:24 Published 13 minutes ago President-elect Joe Biden delivers first speech since presidential election called



President-elect Joe Biden pledged to work to re-unite the country in his first speech since the 2020 presidential race was called on Saturday. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 18:39 Published 28 minutes ago Vice President-elect Kamala Harris delivers first speech since presidential election called



President-elect Joe Biden pledged to work to re-unite the country in his first speech since the 2020 presidential race was called on Saturday. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 18:39 Published 34 minutes ago