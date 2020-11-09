Day after US election result, Joe Biden goes to church, Donald Trump hits golf course
Monday, 9 November 2020 () A day after becoming the President-elect, Joe Biden went to a church for Sunday prayers, while outgoing US President Donald Trump headed to a golf course in a Virginia suburb.
Biden, 77, drove down to the St. Joseph, a historic Roman Catholic church complex, in New Castle County in Delaware. He was joined by his daughter...
