Day after US election result, Joe Biden goes to church, Donald Trump hits golf course

Mid-Day Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
A day after becoming the President-elect, Joe Biden went to a church for Sunday prayers, while outgoing US President Donald Trump headed to a golf course in a Virginia suburb.

Biden, 77, drove down to the St. Joseph, a historic Roman Catholic church complex, in New Castle County in Delaware. He was joined by his daughter...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Biden:

Biden: "We're going to win this race" 01:40

 Democrat Joe Biden reassured his supporters in a speech at his headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday, urging patience and civility despite the 'slow,' 'numbing' wait for election results.

