CBS 2 New York - Published 2 days ago Video Credit:- Published Pfizer Says Its COVID Vaccine Is 95% Effective 01:33 Pfizer said Wednesday that a final assessment of trial data on the COVID-19 vaccine it developed in conjunction with German company BioNTech showed it was 95% effective, and that it would apply for emergency use authorization with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration "within days." CBS2's Dr. Max...