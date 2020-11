GSA Finally Signs Off On Biden Transition



The news came on the same day the president-elect announced some of his cabinet picks. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:22 Published 3 hours ago

GSA Tells Biden Team They Can Begin Formal Transition Process



Natalie Brand reports on General Services Administration allowing Biden transition to move forward after delay (11-23-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 04:24 Published 6 hours ago