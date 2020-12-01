Global  
 

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, family given experimental coronavirus vaccine from China, analyst says

Tuesday, 1 December 2020
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his family were recently given an experimental coronavirus vaccine from China, a US analyst said on Tuesday.
News video: Kim Jong-Un Displaying 'Excessive Anger' Over Economic Impact Of Coronavirus

Kim Jong-Un Displaying 'Excessive Anger' Over Economic Impact Of Coronavirus 00:33

 Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is said to be angry about the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact, South Korea's spy agency said on Friday. According to the Associated Press, Kim has ordered the execution of at least two people, locked down the capital of...

