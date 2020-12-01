North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, family given experimental coronavirus vaccine from China, analyst says
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 (
20 minutes ago) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his family were recently given an experimental coronavirus vaccine from China, a US analyst said on Tuesday.
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
3 days ago
Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is said to be angry about the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact, South Korea's spy agency said on Friday. According to the Associated Press, Kim has ordered the execution of at least two people, locked down the capital of...
Kim Jong-Un Displaying 'Excessive Anger' Over Economic Impact Of Coronavirus 00:33
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
China gave COVID-19 vaccine to Kim Jong Un: analyst
China provided North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his family with an experimental coronavirus vaccine, a U.S. analyst said Tuesday, citing two unidentified Japanese intelligence sources. Gloria Tso..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:46 Published 3 hours ago
China gave COVID-19 vaccine Kim Jong Un: analyst
China provided North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his family with an experimental coronavirus vaccine, a U.S. analyst said Tuesday, citing two unidentified Japanese intelligence sources. Gloria Tso..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:46 Published 3 hours ago
Kim Jong Un used China's COVID vaccine candidate: analyst
China provided North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his family with an experimental coronavirus vaccine, a U.S. analyst said Tuesday, citing two unidentified Japanese intelligence sources. Gloria Tso..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:46 Published 3 hours ago
Related news from verified sources