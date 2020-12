You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump posts speech on baseless voter fraud claims



U.S. President Donald Trump released a lengthy speech recorded at the White House on Wednesday, in which he repeated his unsubstantiated claims of widespread election fraud, a day after Attorney.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:29 Published 18 hours ago President Trump Releases Video Explaining Election Grievances



President Donald Trump has released a 46 minute video basically going through his grievances about an election he says was stolen - an election that his own attorney general said did not have.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:10 Published 21 hours ago Trump Presses Ahead With Hopes Of Overturning Election Results, Biden Continues To Tackle Coronavirus



CBS4's Skyler Henry shares details on how President Trump intends on overturning election results, while President-Elect Biden continues to find ways to tackle coronavirus. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:39 Published 22 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Live Updates: Arizona, Wisconsin certify election results for Biden President Trump suffered another setback in his push to overturn his defeat in the presidential election, as Arizona on Monday certified President-elect Joe...

FOXNews.com 3 days ago