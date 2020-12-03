Global  
 

Washington Post: President Trump Unhappy With AG William Barr

Newsy Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Watch VideoAttorney General William Barr may be the next President Trump appointee to get the ax.

According to a Washington Post report, the president is not only upset that his attorney general went against him on election fraud claims, he's also complaining about steps Barr didn't take in the 2016 FBI probe into the Trump...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump won't say if he has confidence in AG Barr

Trump won't say if he has confidence in AG Barr 02:49

 [NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday declined to say whether he still had confidence in U.S. Attorney General William Barr after the Department of Justice chief this week said there was no sign of major fraud in last month's presidential election. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

