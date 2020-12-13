Strong possibility of no-deal Brexit, warns Boris Johnson
Sunday, 13 December 2020 () British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has issued the starkest warning yet that the UK could be out of the EU on January 1, 2021, without a trade agreement in place as the two sides remain divided on key areas.
This comes after Johnson’s urgent talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels failed to...
Boris Johnson has said it is “very, very likely” the UK will fail to strike aBrexit trade deal with the European Union and will leave the bloc on WorldTrade Organisation terms. The Prime Minister told reporters on a visit toBlyth in Northumberland: “We are always hopeful, and as you know...