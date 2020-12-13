Global  
 

Strong possibility of no-deal Brexit, warns Boris Johnson

Mid-Day Sunday, 13 December 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has issued the starkest warning yet that the UK could be out of the EU on January 1, 2021, without a trade agreement in place as the two sides remain divided on key areas.

This comes after Johnson’s urgent talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels failed to...
 Boris Johnson has said it is “very, very likely” the UK will fail to strike aBrexit trade deal with the European Union and will leave the bloc on WorldTrade Organisation terms. The Prime Minister told reporters on a visit toBlyth in Northumberland: “We are always hopeful, and as you know...

Boris Johnson: Climate change mission not because we're 'mung bean munching eco-freaks' [Video]

Boris Johnson: Climate change mission not because we're 'mung bean munching eco-freaks'

Boris Johnson has hailed a new era of “scientific optimism”, as he used hissignature eccentric language at the start of the 2020 Climate Ambition Summit.The Prime Minister said: “We are doing..

Boris Johnson pays tribute to Barbara Windsor [Video]

Boris Johnson pays tribute to Barbara Windsor

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who once made a cameo in 'EastEnders' alongside her, has paid tribute to the late acting legend, admitting she "cheered the world up with her own British brand of..

UK, EU prepare for potential no-deal Brexit [Video]

UK, EU prepare for potential no-deal Brexit

Leaders of the UK and EU have given negotiators just three more days to shore up a post-Brexit trade deal, but British PM warns there is a strong possibility they will fail.

Alert: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says there is a "strong possibility" Brexit trade talks will end in failure

 LONDON (AP) — UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says there is a "strong possibility" Brexit trade talks will end in failure.
Johnson: No-deal Brexit increasingly likely

 UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned of a "strong possibility" the country will not reach a trade agreement with the EU -More- 
Scotland's papers: 'Prepare for no deal' and Barbara Windsor dies

 Scotland's papers report Boris Johnson's warning that a No Deal Brexit is a "strong possibility".
