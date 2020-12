Tucker Carlson has spent sizable portions of his show every night this week complaining about incoming First Lady Dr. Jill Biden using the “doctor” title...

Tucker Carlson Calls Jill Biden ‘Illiterate,’ ‘Not Very Bright’ and Says She ‘Can’t Think Clearly’ as He Continues Mocking Her *Tucker Carlson* repeatedly insulted *Jill Biden* on Wednesday night as he said the next First Lady is "borderline illiterate" and "not very bright" as he talked...

Mediaite 13 hours ago