North Korean leader Kim Jong Un thanked the public for their trust and support "in the difficult times" and wished them happiness and good health in his first New Year's Day cards sent to his people.Kim usually gives a televised...Full Article
New Year's in North Korea: Fireworks, dancing girls and a card from Kim Jong Un
New Zealand Herald
