Inauguration rehearsal evacuated after fire in homeless camp
Published
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Capitol complex temporarily locked down Monday during a rehearsal for President-elect Joe Biden's...Full Article
Published
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Capitol complex temporarily locked down Monday during a rehearsal for President-elect Joe Biden's...Full Article
Smoke that was later determined to be from a homeless camp led to a brief lockdown of the Capitol complex and upended an..
The Capitol Building was sent into lockdown and a Biden inauguration rehearsal was evacuated after a fire broke out at a homeless..
Participants in a rehearsal for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration were evacuated from the West Front of the Capitol on..