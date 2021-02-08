Lawyers for Donald Trump have blasted the impeachment case against him as an act of "political theatre" and accused Democrats, on the eve of the former president's trial, of exploiting the chaos and trauma of last month's Capitol...Full Article
Donald Trump lawyers blast impeachment trial as 'political theatre'
New Zealand Herald0 shares 2 views
