‘Nothing We Can Do’ About Trajectory Of The Pandemic? – OpEd

‘Nothing We Can Do’ About Trajectory Of The Pandemic? – OpEd

Eurasia Review

Published

“There’s nothing we can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months,” said President Joe Biden on January 22. As the CNBC report noted, “it wasn’t immediately made clear what projections Biden was referencing,” and “a spokesperson for the Biden administration was not immediately available...

Full Article