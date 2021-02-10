“There’s nothing we can do to change the trajectory of the pandemic in the next several months,” said President Joe Biden on January 22. As the CNBC report noted, “it wasn’t immediately made clear what projections Biden was referencing,” and “a spokesperson for the Biden administration was not immediately available...Full Article
‘Nothing We Can Do’ About Trajectory Of The Pandemic? – OpEd
Eurasia Review0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Don’t Impeach Trump: Impeach Deep State For Its Conspiracy To Kill Constitution – OpEd
Eurasia Review
Let’s be clear about one thing: the impeachment of Donald Trump is a waste of time and money.
Impeaching Trump will..