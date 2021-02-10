Myanmar protests persist despite a ban and a crackdown by police
Facing tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannon, tens of thousands take to the streets to demand the military hand power back to civilian leaders.Full Article
Several injured as police fire water cannon at anti-coup protesters in Myanmar
Police in Myanmar's capital Naypyitaw fired gunshots into the air on Tuesday to disperse demonstrations against the ruling..