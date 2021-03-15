Sri Lanka to ban burqas and shut Islamic schools for 'national security
Published
Sri Lanka will ban the wearing of the burqa and shut more than 1,000 Islamic schools in the latest actions affecting the country's...Full Article
Published
Sri Lanka will ban the wearing of the burqa and shut more than 1,000 Islamic schools in the latest actions affecting the country's...Full Article
Minister for public security says decision has been taken on ‘national security’ grounds; activists decry announcement.
Sri Lanka on Saturday announced plans to ban the wearing of burqas and said it would close more than 1,000 Islamic schools known as..