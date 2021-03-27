Where Does The South Korea–US Alliance Fit In A ‘Free And Open Indo-Pacific’? – Analysis

Where Does The South Korea–US Alliance Fit In A ‘Free And Open Indo-Pacific’? – Analysis

Eurasia Review

Published

By Anthony V Rinna* South Korea’s reluctance to explicitly embrace the US vision of a ‘free and open Indo-Pacific’ has contributed to the view that the country is a weak link in the Indo-Pacific alliance network. Seoul and Washington should work to determine how their bilateral alliance — focused on deterring North...

Full Article