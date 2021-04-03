On March 19, I wrote about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaking out strongly against vaccine passport mandates, which are being considered in America in the name of countering coronavirus. Here is an update. On Friday, DeSantis signed an executive order to make Florida the first state to prohibit the use of vaccine...Full Article
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Executive Order Prohibiting Vaccine Passports – OpEd
