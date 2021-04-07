Cambodia: ‘Stop Covid-19’ System Raises Privacy Concerns

Cambodia: ‘Stop Covid-19’ System Raises Privacy Concerns

Eurasia Review

Published

The Cambodian government’s “Stop Covid-19” QR Code system raises serious privacy and other human rights concerns, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should use less-rights-intrusive measures to contain and prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

On February 20, 2021, Cambodia’s Ministry of Post and...

Full Article