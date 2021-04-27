Attributing names to the brutal acts humans are capable of inflicting upon each other is never without problems. There are gradations of terror, hierarchies of atrocity and cruelty. In these, the pedants reign. Disputes splutter and rage over whether a “massacre” can best be described as a crime against humanity or a...Full Article
Joe Biden, Recognition And The Armenian Genocide – OpEd
Eurasia Review0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Canadian Foreign Policy Can’t Simultaneously Support Territorial Integrity And Separatism – OpEd
Eurasia Review
By Taras Kuzio*
North America ganged up on fellow NATO member Turkey in April. US President Joe Biden’s decision to..
More coverage
Kim Kardashian ‘grateful’ to Biden for recognizing 1915 Armenian massacre as genocide
Cover Video STUDIO
Kim Kardashian took to social media on April 24 to thank President Joe Biden after he finally recognized the Ottoman massacre of..
Russia’s Expanding Footprint In The Middle East – OpEd
Eurasia Review