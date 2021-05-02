Saudis And Israelis Don’t Approve Of JCPOA Talks – OpEd

According to media reports, with Iran and world powers resumed nuclear talks, Saudi Arabia and Israel also have intensified consultations. Washington and Tel Aviv on the one hand and Washington and the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council on the other hand are having extensive talks.
Both, Israel and Saudi Arabia want to influence...
