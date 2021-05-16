Amid COVID-19 woes, India bracing for Cyclone Tauktae on western coast

Amid COVID-19 woes, India bracing for Cyclone Tauktae on western coast

Powerful cyclonic storm Tauktae is expected to make landfall over India’s Gujarat state coast during the early hours of Tuesday, with wind speeds of up to 175 kmph (109 mph). India has started evacuating thousands of people from low-lying areas along its western coast. “It is very likely to intensify further during the 24 hours, and […]

