Powerful cyclonic storm Tauktae is expected to make landfall over India’s Gujarat state coast during the early hours of Tuesday, with wind speeds of up to 175 kmph (109 mph). India has started evacuating thousands of people from low-lying areas along its western coast. “It is very likely to intensify further during the 24 hours, and […]Full Article
Amid COVID-19 woes, India bracing for Cyclone Tauktae on western coast
Cyclone Tauktae to hit India's Western Coastal regions, alerts issued by IMD | Oneindia News
According to the India Meteorological Department, an impending cyclone is set to form in the Arabian Sea on May 15th, that is..
Oneindia