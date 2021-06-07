A technical issue which involved "no major safety concerns" forced Vice President Kamala Harris' plane to return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland about 30 minutes after she had left on a trip to Guatemala and Mexico. The plane landed...Full Article
Vice President Harris' plane forced to return due to 'technical issue'
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Kamala Harris'flight to Guatemala forced to land soon after take off| Oneindia News
Oneindia
US Vice President Kamala Harris's plane was forced to land soon after take-off on Sunday due to a technical problem on her way to..
More coverage
Kamala Harris' plane returns to air base after technical issue
Bleacher Report AOL
Vice President Kamala Harris was on her way to Guatemala when her plane returned to Joint Base Andrews due to a “technical..
-
Kamala Harris' plane safely returns to air base after technical issue
Upworthy
-
Technical issue turns Kamala Harris' plane around just after takeoff for Guatemala
Upworthy
-
Harris safely returns to air base after plane has 'technical issue' while departing for first foreign trip
Upworthy
-
Harris' plane returns due to 'technical issue'
USATODAY.com