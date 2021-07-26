Taliban Arrived In Moscow With A Rake And Putin’s Regime Stepped On It – OpEd

Taliban Arrived In Moscow With A Rake And Putin’s Regime Stepped On It – OpEd

Eurasia Review

Published

I believe the Americans made a slight mistake by leaving Afghanistan in the hands of destiny, the Taliban and the corrupt Afghan democracy. Countless people will suffer, particularly the young generation that was brought up during the last twenty years. It’s also immensely saddening to think about the grim future of Afghan...

Full Article