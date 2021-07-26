I believe the Americans made a slight mistake by leaving Afghanistan in the hands of destiny, the Taliban and the corrupt Afghan democracy. Countless people will suffer, particularly the young generation that was brought up during the last twenty years. It’s also immensely saddening to think about the grim future of Afghan...Full Article
Taliban Arrived In Moscow With A Rake And Putin’s Regime Stepped On It – OpEd
Eurasia Review0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Middle Eastern Interventionism Galore: Neither US Nor Chinese Policies Alleviate – Analysis
A recent analysis of Middle Eastern states’ interventionist policies suggests that misguided big power approaches have fueled a..
Eurasia Review