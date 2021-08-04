Frontier passenger taped to seat after allegedly assaulting 3 flight attendants
Published
The Association of Flight Attendants said this was "one of the worst examples" of attacks on flight attendants this year.Full Article
Published
The Association of Flight Attendants said this was "one of the worst examples" of attacks on flight attendants this year.Full Article
Maxwell Berry, 22, was taken into custody at Miami International Airport on Sunday on battery charges after allegedly groping two..
A few flight attendants are temporarily relieved of duty after their bosses at Frontier Airlines deemed that duct taping an unruly..