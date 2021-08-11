Taliban Seizes Three More Provincial Capitals In Afghanistan

Watch VideoThe Taliban seized three more provincial capitals in Afghanistan and a local army headquarters completing their blitz across the country’s northeast and pressing their offensive elsewhere, officials said Wednesday. The insurgents now control some two-thirds of the nation as the U.S. and NATO finalize their withdrawal...Full Article
