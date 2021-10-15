Former US President Bill Clinton is in a hospital in California being treated for a non-Covid-related infection, a spokesman said Thursday night (PDT).Spokesman Angel Ureña said Clinton was admitted to the University of California...Full Article
Former US President Bill Clinton in hospital for non-Covid-related infection
Dr. Gupta shares details of Bill Clinton's hospitalization
Former President Bill Clinton has been hospitalized in California with an infection that is not related to Covid-19. CNN’s Dr...
Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to the hospital for a non-COVID-related infection: spokesperson
Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to the UCI Medical Center on Tuesday evening. He is "on the mend" and "in good spirits,"..