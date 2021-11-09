Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Pfizer asks FDA to OK booster shots for all adults

Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Pfizer asks FDA to OK booster shots for all adults

New Zealand Herald

Published

Pfizer asked U.S. regulators to allow boosters of its Covid-19 vaccine for anyone 18 or older, a step that comes amid concern about increased spread of the coronavirus with holiday travel and gatherings.Older Americans and other...

Full Article