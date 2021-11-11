Judge again rejects Trump’s effort to delay Jan. 6 committee’s bid for his White House records
Published
The decision sharply rejected the former president’s attempt to assert executive privilege over the documents.
#trump
Published
The decision sharply rejected the former president’s attempt to assert executive privilege over the documents.
#trump
Former President Trump is appealing a federal judge's ruling that he cannot block the National Archives from releasing his White..
Watch VideoA federal judge expressed skepticism Thursday when attorneys for former President Donald Trump asked her to prevent the..