At least 50 people in and around Norway's capital have been infected with the Omicron coronavirus variant, and the cases are connected to a Norwegian company's Christmas party in an Oslo restaurant, officials said Thursday.The Norwegian...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: Norway reports Omicron cases linked to Christmas party
