A New York City police officer was killed and another critically wounded while answering a call about an argument between a woman and her adult son, officials said, making four officers shot in the city in as many days.Just three...Full Article
NYPD officer killed, another severely injured in Harlem shooting
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
SEE IT: Mayor Adams, NYPD Commissioner Sewell On Killing Of NYPD Officer In Harlem: ‘An Attack On The City Of New York’
CBS 2
Police Commisioner Keechant Sewell, Mayor Eric Adams and more held an emotional press briefing after an officer was fatally shot..
-
Two NYPD Officers Shot, Suspect Dead After Harlem Shooting
Daily Caller
-
NYPD officer killed, another in critical condition after Harlem shooting, police say
Upworthy
-
Official: 1 Officer Killed, 1 Seriously Hurt In NYC Shooting
Newsy
-
NYPD officer killed, another wounded responding to domestic incident in Harlem, official says
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
2 NYPD Officers, Suspect Shot In Harlem, 3rd Officer Injured
It happened on West 135th Street and Lenox Avenue.
CBS 2