Ukrainian Official: Country Loses Control Of Chernobyl To Russia

Watch VideoA Ukrainian presidential adviser says the country has lost control of the Chernobyl nuclear site after a fierce battle against Russian soldiers. The plant is about 80 miles north of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster.
