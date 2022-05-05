Suns vs. Mavericks score, takeaways: Chris Paul, Devin Booker help Phoenix to 2-0 series lead in Game 2 win

Suns vs. Mavericks score, takeaways: Chris Paul, Devin Booker help Phoenix to 2-0 series lead in Game 2 win

Upworthy

Published

The Suns defended their home floor in the first two games of the series

#chrispaul #devinbooker #suns #mavericks

Full Article