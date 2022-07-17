‘Systemic Failures’ In Uvalde School Massacre, Report Finds

‘Systemic Failures’ In Uvalde School Massacre, Report Finds

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoNearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed to mass shooting that left 21 people dead at a Uvalde elementary school but "systemic failures" created a chaotic scene that lasted more than an hour before the suspect was finally confronted and killed, according to a report from investigators released Sunday.

The nearly...

Full Article