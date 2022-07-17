‘Systemic Failures’ In Uvalde School Massacre, Report Finds

Watch VideoNearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed to mass shooting that left 21 people dead at a Uvalde elementary school but "systemic failures" created a chaotic scene that lasted more than an hour before the suspect was finally confronted and killed, according to a report from investigators released Sunday.
