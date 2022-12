Pope Francis in his annual Christmas message Sunday called for the end to conflicts and wars worldwide, saying the world was suffering from a "famine of peace" What he's saying: "Indeed, we must acknowledge with sorrow that, even as the Prince of Peace is given to us, the icy winds of war continue…



