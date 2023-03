Lady Gaga will perform “Hold My Hand” on the 2023 Oscars on Sunday (March 12) after all. Variety first reported the surprise reversal. Oscars executive producer and showrunner Glenn Weiss stated that Gaga would not be performing during a press meeting with the Oscars creative team on March 8. He…



#ladygaga #holdmyhand #oscars #glennweiss #weiss #liftmeup #blackpanther #wakandaforever #sofiacarson #dianewarren