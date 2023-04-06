FC Barcelona Players ‘Furious’ With Real Madrid Star Vinicius Jr’s Attitude After El Clasico Bust Ups: Reports

FC Barcelona's players are "p*ssed off" with Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr for his attitude in Wednesday's edition of El Clasico where the Catalans were knocked out of the Copa del Rey semi-finals, according to SPORT. The Brazilian was pivotal in a 4-0 second leg win that put Los Blancos through…



#fc #barcelona #realmadrid #viniciusjr #elclasico #catalans #copadelrey #brazilian #losblancos #campnou