Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, said surgery on Sunday intended to help heal a broken leg was "completely successful" and that he plans to be back at work next week. The senator, 77, said someone tripped and fell on him at Saturday's victory parade in Hartford for the University of…



#richardblumenthal #hartford #ncaa #fellowconnecticut #chrismurphy #democrat #dickblumenthal #stamfordhospital #stamford