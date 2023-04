Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham Association Football Club (AFC) secured its return to the English Football League on Saturday following a victory against Boreham Wood. The victory came two years after actors Reynolds and Rob McElhenney completed their purchase of the Welsh football club in February 2021…



#ryanreynolds #borehamwood #reynolds #robmcelhenney #footballleague #tiktok #racecourseground #nottscounty #maidstone #nationalleague