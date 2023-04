Ryan Reynolds celebrated his soccer club Wrexham winning and getting promoted from the National League to League Two. The team is highlighted in the FX docu-series Welcome to Wrexham and this 3-1 win of the Welsh soccer club over Boreham Wood will undoubtedly be part of the upcoming season.…



#ryanreynolds #borehamwood #footballleague #reynolds #twitter #coventry #robmcelhenney #hollywood