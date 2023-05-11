Trump Spews Attacks On E. Jean Carroll To Laughter From Audience At CNN Town Hall: ‘Her Cat Was Named Vagina!’

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins wasted little time before asking ex-President Donald Trump about the verdict in the E. Jean Carroll rape and defamation trial. The audience found his comments on the case hysterical. Ever since CNN announced their exclusive town hall with Trump, the network has taken a…



#kaitlancollins #donaldtrump #ejeancarroll #trump #michaelfanone #stanselmcollege #newhampshire #carroll #cnntownhall #mediaite