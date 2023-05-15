Durham report criticizes FBI investigation into Trump campaign's possible ties to Russia
Published
Special counsel John Durham's report of the FBI’s probe into the 2016 Donald Trump campaign was released to the public Monday. Durham was appointed by former Attorney General William Barr to look into what many on the right saw as a politically motivated witch hunt, but the report offered no…
#johndurham #fbi #donaldtrump #williambarr #williambrangham #devlinbarrett #trump #crossfirehurricane #australian