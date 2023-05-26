Zoo in Miami apologizes for bad treatment of threatened kiwi bird

ViewZoo officials in Miami, Florida apologized after backlash when a video posted online showed zoo visitors petting a threatened kiwi bird from New Zealand in its "Kiwi Encounter" exhibit.
Ron Magill, a spokesperson for Zoo Miami said the zoo apologizes for any offense or anxiety caused by the video posted to social media...
