Jim Bob And Michelle Duggar Call ‘Shiny Happy People’ Docuseries ‘Sad’

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, the four-episode Amazon Prime docuseries that explores the lives of the controversial stars of TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On, premiered Friday, and at least two of the show’s subjects aren’t happy about that at all. While Jill Duggar Dillard,…



#duggarfamilysecrets #amazon #tlc #counting #jillduggardillard #derickdillard #jimbob #michelleduggar #arkansas #joshduggar